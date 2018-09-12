Pride and color
September 12, 2018
PFLAG Nevada County wowed the crowd with its colorful float at Nevada City's Constitution Day Parade, placing second in the "Best in Parade" category. Uniting people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer with families, friends, and allies, PFLAG is committed to advancing equality through its mission of support, education and advocacy. For more information, visit http://www.pflagnevco.com.
