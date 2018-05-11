Presentation on protecting Native American rock art in the northern Sierra scheduled

Nolan Smith and Bill Drake will give a digital slide presentation focusing on ancient Native American rock art sites in our region and the efforts to protect them, according to a release.

The free public event, which is sponsored by Friends of Sierra Rock Art, takes place at Nevada City's Madelyn Helling library at 7 p.m. May 18. During the evening, slides from a number of sites in Nevada, Placer, Sierra, and El Dorado Counties will be shared.

Ancient petroglyph makers inhabited these counties seasonally between AD 500 and 2,000 BC and created dozens of rock art sites, many at the higher elevations. These ancient people are believed to have been the ancestors of the Washoe tribe.

Smith worked as the District Archaeologist on the American River Ranger District of the Tahoe National Forest. He recently retired after 40 years. He has degrees in anthropology and history and has given many presentations during his career.

Drake, who has taught courses in Native American history, culture, and politics to high school students, has spent almost thirty years studying rock art sites (petroglyphs or pecked images, and pictographs or painted images) in the south-west and western United States.

For more information, call Drake at 530-265-2084.

Source: Friends of Sierra Rock Art