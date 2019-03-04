Presentation on Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

The Nevada County Economic Resource Council's board of directors will host a presentation by Jim Phelps, fund development manager for Nevada County Habitat for Humanity, at 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. on March 7. Habitat for Humanity's vision is for "a community where everyone has the opportunity to have a safe, decent, affordable place to live. We bring people together to build homes, communities, and hope for low income, working families."

Economic Resource Council partners and community stakeholders are encouraged to attend monthly board meetings such as this one, which take place at the Nevada County Tech Hub, 104 New Mohawk Road in Nevada City.