Presentation: ‘Mid-Term Election Voter Demographics and Impact on 2020 Elections’

National and California voter demographics and turnout are changing rapidly. Approximately 114 million votes were cast in the U.S. House of Representatives races in the mid-term 2018 elections, a significant voter participation increase from the 83 million votes cast in 2014. Democrats picked up 30 seats and regained control of the House for the first time in eight years, while Republicans extended their majority in the Senate. It was also a historic election for women and minorities.

This month's Topics of Community Interest at the monthly meeting of the Auburn Area Democratic Club (AADC) features Mindy Romero, Ph.D., Director of the California Civic Engagement at the University of Southern California, who will address shifts in voter demographics and changes in voter turnout, particularly among young and minority voters. Additionally, Romero will speak about the implications on the upcoming 2020 elections. The session is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on April 4 at the General Gomez Arts and Events Center in downtown Auburn. Doors open at 6:15 p.m. and the meeting is free and open to the public.

Romero is the founder and director of the California Civic Engagement Project (CCEP) at the University of Southern California's Sol Price School of Public Policy, in Sacramento. Romero is a political sociologist and holds a Ph.D. in Sociology from the University of California, Davis. Her research focuses on political behavior and race/ethnicity, and seeks to explain patterns of voting and political under-representation, particularly among youth and communities of color in California and the U.S. Romero works with a wide array of policy makers, elected officials, voter education groups and community advocates to strengthen political participation and representation. She is currently an adjunct fellow of the Public Policy Institute of California (PPIC) and former member of their Statewide Survey Advisory Committee. Romero is the President of the Board of California Common Cause, former Chair of Mutual Housing California, and former Vice-Chair of the Social Services Commission for the City of Davis. Learn more about the Auburn Area Democratic Club at http://www.auburndemocrats.com/. AADC has members from the entire foothills area, and offers their "Topics of Community Interest" Speaker Series on the first Thursday evening of each month.