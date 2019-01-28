Presentation examines future of medical cannabis

As part of their "Second Saturday Program," the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County will be hosting a presentation on Feb. 9 entitled, "The Future of Medical Cannabis in Nevada County."

The county now has a thriving and valuable presence statewide in providing medical cannabis to patients. However, regulatory and economic developments in recent years have brought the future viability of the medical cannabis model into question.

Panelists discussing this topic at the presentation will include patient advocate Forrest Hurd of the Caladrius Network; Daniel Batchelor, founder of the Nevada City Elevation 2477 dispensary; Stephen Munkelt, local attorney involved in cannabis law; and representatives from Nevada County government.

The presentation is open to the public on Feb. 9 at Peace Lutheran Church in Grass Valley. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m., and the program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to noon.

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization encouraging informed and active participation in government. It influences public policy through education and advocacy. To learn more about the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County, visit http://www.lwvwnc.org or by visiting https://www.facebook.com/lwvwnc on Facebook.