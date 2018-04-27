Prescription Drug Take Back Day set for Saturday in downtown Grass Valley

Prescription Drug Take Back Day is set for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in downtown Grass Valley.

The event will take place at 11 different locations across Placer County as well, but Nevada County's spot will be the corner of Neal Street and South Auburn Street in Grass Valley.

Organizers aim to help protect, children, our environment, personal property and seniors from the dangers associated with drug abuse and possession. They encourage folks to clean out medicine cabinets and safely dispose of drugs to prevent addiction & overdose deaths

Source: Community Recovery Resources