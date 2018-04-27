Power outage affects over 7,000 in Nevada City, Grass Valley

Power outages affects over 7,000

A power outage affected over 7,000 customers in Nevada City and Grass Valley Friday. The outage was the result of an issue with the main transmission lines, said Brandy Merlo, spokesperson for PG&E.

Merlo explained that the transmission lines carry the bulk movement of electrical energy from a generating site to an electric substation. She could not elaborate further on the exact cause of the outage.

Power was restored within a minute of the outage.