Power company gives tips on how to keep bills down during hot days

As temperatures heat up this week, PG&E said in a release it wants customers with air conditioners to know they can cool their home for less as temperatures heat up.

The company offered four tips for customers to save energy and reduce cooling costs:

Raise the thermostat when at home and turn it up when leaving: Customers can save on annual cooling costs for each degree the temperature is increased in their home during the hot summer months. Set the thermostat to 78 degrees when at home, health permitting. Turn it up to 85 degrees when not at home.

Check air filters once a month: Heating and cooling consume the most energy in the average home — up to 50 percent of total home energy use. Dirty filters cause your system to work harder to keep the area cool, wasting energy and money.

Consider purchasing a smart thermostat for your home: Through PG&E's Smart Thermostat Rebate, customers receive a $50 rebate on the purchase of new smart thermostat to help save on home heating and cooling costs. Visit PG&E's Marketplace to compare and shop for qualifying ENERGY STAR® models.

Maintain your air conditioner: Customers can lower their monthly energy bill by keeping air conditioning equipment working at top efficiency. PG&E's AC Quality Care Program offers a free AC assessment ahead of summer and list of available AC-related rebates.

Source: Pacific Gas & Electric