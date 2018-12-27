Potential release of accused murderer among top crime stories of 2018

The prospect of a man accused of murder going free due to what a Nevada County judge deemed errors by prosecutors ranks among the top crime stories of 2018.

Superior Court Judge Tom Anderson on Dec. 21 dismissed murder accusations against Finley Fultz, ruling that Nevada County authorities "repeatedly violated" constitutional principles by ignoring or bypassing Fultz's rights.

The District Attorney's Office said it will appeal Anderson's ruling and ask him to shelve it pending that appeal. Fultz will remain jailed pending the appeal, Anderson ruled Wednesday.

Anderson gave prosecutors until Jan. 11 to file a motion for a permanent stay on his decision that dismissed Fultz's murder case and ordered him released. Anderson's Wednesday decision will keep Fultz in the Nevada County Jail for now.

Accused in connection with the July 2014 shooting death of Isaac Zafft at a Penn Valley marijuana grow, Fultz has been jailed since mid-2016. Anderson ruled last week that prosecutors and law enforcement made a series of errors that warranted the case's dismissal.

Anderson cites a series of errors committed by authorities that led him to dismiss the 2014 case, which saw two of Fultz's codefendants testify against him at his trial.

In his ruling Anderson states that prosecutors failed to disclose a package plea deal involving Fultz's two codefendants. Additionally, authorities kept questioning Fultz after he asked for an attorney, and prosecutors lost evidence or provided it to Fultz's attorney late.

"The court is cognizant of the fact that dismissing a homicide case, or any pending case, is a severe sanction," Anderson states, adding later: "Yet, the requirements of our system of justice demand that all defendants receive a fair trial pursuant to our rule of law. When the government subverts the rule of law to benefit a prosecution, our system fails."

"I strongly disagree with his ruling," Nevada County District Attorney Cliff Newell said in a statement. "His analysis is not supported by the facts, evidence or current law as it relates to this case. We believe he has made a horrible and incorrect decision. In the prosecution of any case ordinary mistakes occasionally take place sometimes, despite best efforts by law enforcement and prosecutors to the contrary. The law recognizes this and provides adequate remedies that protect the defendant's rights well short of turning an alleged murderer loose on the community."

Three more murder cases argued in Nevada County court

Two men accused of murdering Vietnam veteran Stan Norman will not face the death penalty.

Sean Bryant, 51, and Michael McCauley, 41, have pleaded not guilty in the death of Norman, 70, who first went missing in April.

Bryant was arrested on unrelated charges in mid-May after detectives served a search warrant on a Cascade Shores residence where human bones were located and are believed to be Norman's. Bryant was booked on the murder charge on May 27. McCauley was arrested on June 1. Prosecutors had filed a special circumstance of murder with torture against the men. That designation meant they were eligible for death or life in prison with no chance of parole.

Newell announced in November he decided against seeking the death penalty, an option his office had been mulling since October.

In October, Joseph Ward, was sentenced to 15 years to life in prison, chose to say nothing when given the chance.

Convicted in August of fatally stabbing 61-year-old Kenneth Pestana, Ward sat only feet away from his victim's daughter as she spoke to Nevada County Superior Court Judge Robert Tamietti. Moments before the sentencing, Jessica Pestana called her father a teacher, protector and best friend. He was a man who believed in Ward, who used to call the older man "Pops."

"I've thought about how I would write this letter for months, but all the words seem to fall short," Jessica Pestana told the judge. "Every motorcycle I see, every phone call I get, I think it's him."

In May, Jason Schuller, convicted of murder in the 2016 shooting death of William Tackett, was sentenced to 50 years to life in prison.

Schuller, 37, said nothing as Nevada County Superior Court Judge Candace Heidelberger opted to include a weapons enhancement in the sentence — a legal finding that doubled his minimum time in prison. The judge could have sentenced Schuller to 25 years to life for the murder of Tackett, 67.

"It's been said that people hate what they don't understand," said Heather Tackett, William Tackett's daughter, to Schuller. "I completely understand what and who you are."

Heather Tackett, at her father's Grass Valley home when Schuller shot him nine times and set the body on fire, said her father taught her that the best revenge is to live well.

Robberies, home invasion show community on high alert

A woman getting takeout had suspicions about a silver Jeep spotted outside the T-Mobile store in November, calling authorities and following it as it fled what police have called a robbery.

Grass Valley Detective Clint Lovelady testified that the woman saw men leave the Glenbrook Basin store on Nov. 15 with items dangling from their hands. The men then got inside the Jeep, where a driver waited, and left.

Authorities say they caught four men — Travonn Dill, 23, Brian Mack, 20, Isaiah Shepherd, 19, and Zachary Hidvegi, 18, all of Sacramento — that night off Highway 49, between Lime Kiln Road and Little Deer Drive, after the suspects stopped their Jeep and ran.

The Nov. 15 robbery is the second time in as many months police say thieves from out of county have struck the Nevada City Highway store.

Police said Darren Henderson and Damiya Jones, both 18 and of Sacramento, and a juvenile robbed the store on Oct. 4. Henderson has since pleaded no contest to his charges. Jones' case remains pending. Dashune Jones, 18, and Samuel Washington, 19, both of Sacramento, were arrested at a later date in connection with the same robbery.

Also in November, four men were arrested in a home invasion after arranging to buy marijuana from their victims before robbing them, tying up a 4-year-old child before fleeing with 97 pounds of pot, police said.

Alton E. Edmondson, 38, of Grayson, Georgia; Christopher Brandon Mapp, 29, of Antelope; Giovannie S. Morrison, 37, of Roseville; and Lorne Leroy Scott, 31, of New York City, each face charges of first-degree residential robbery, first-degree residential burglary and two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm. All four are accused of a special allegation — being armed with a firearm — and Mapp and Scott face three allegations each of personal use of a firearm, according to a complaint filed in Nevada County Superior Court.

Sealed documents detail allegations against former sheriff's deputy

Nevada County prosecutors said in February former Nevada County Sheriff's Deputy Mark Hollitz will face no charges in connection with accusations he had an inappropriate relationship with a confidential informant, a decision made public almost a year after the district attorney revealed the allegations.

Newell said an investigation of Hollitz, who resigned in February 2017, proved inconclusive. Newell said prosecutors didn't believe they had enough legally admissible evidence, or corroboration and cooperation from confidential informants, to convince a jury that a crime had been committed.

"I believe them to the degree that we won't use Hollitz to testify (in cases Hollitz had a role investigating)," Newell said of the informants.

Hollitz declined to comment.

Newell's office in March 2017 accused Hollitz of having an "undisclosed, inappropriate relationship" with an informant, using that informant in an attempt to "set up" another informant who refused to work with Hollitz, and of improperly destroying Sheriff's Office records.

The allegations led Newell to review 250 to 300 cases connected to Hollitz, who once served on the county's Narcotics Task Force. Out of those, he examined the specifics of 78 cases, he said. If Hollitz played an essential part in the case, it was dismissed, Newell added.

Body of Los Angeles actress found in Nevada County

Adea Shabani, the 25-year-old whose remains were found March 26 in the Spenceville Wildlife Area, died from massive blunt force injuries to the head, Chief Deputy Coroner Mike Sullivan said.

Authorities determined in March that Shabani's death was a homicide. Sullivan said a doctor performed additional exams before Nevada County this month received a formal report, a necessity before local officials could determine the cause of death.

Los Angeles police gave a press conference the day after Shabani's remains were discovered. In that press conference they pointed to Christopher Spotz, 33, as a suspect in her death. Police Capt. William Hayes said Shabani was last seen alive with Spotz on Feb. 23. A surveillance photo taken that day in an elevator shows the pair together.

Spotz later told police that Shabani left his car in Santa Clarita after an argument. Shabani likely was buried around Feb. 23 in the shallow grave by Dry Creek in Nevada County. Days later Spotz drove to Colorado with another woman, his fiancee, Hayes said.

Also an actor, Spotz killed himself March 23 after a police chase ended in Riverside County.