Pot rip-off victim files suit against Nevada County Sheriff’s Office

Brian Chaplin, victimized by a home invasion robbery, did what most reasonable people would do: He called 911.

What happened after law enforcement arrived was tantamount to getting ripped off again, he said — and proved to be the catalyst for a lawsuit filed by Chaplin against Nevada County.

Sheriff's deputies responding to the marijuana rip-off last year called in the Narcotics Task Force and a search warrant for commercial marijuana cultivation was served. The District Attorney's Office declined to file charges against Chaplin, but his remaining cannabis crop was destroyed.

Chaplain subsequently filed a claim against the county, which was denied in June. Now Chaplin has filed suit against Nevada County and the Sheriff's Office, claiming the seizure of the medicinal cannabis from his farm — a total of 170 plants and nearly 350 pounds of cola on the stem — was a violation of his constitutional rights.

"It's a terrible shame when a law-abiding citizen is the victim of a crime, calls the police, and police turn their attention on that person rather than the actual perpetrators," said attorney Joseph Elford.

Elford, who is representing Chaplin, filed the complaint Dec. 18 in Nevada County Superior Court. On Thursday, Elford said he had not yet served the county with the suit, and Nevada County Counsel Alison Barratt-Green did not return a call for comment. A first case management conference is scheduled for April.

According to Elford, he intends to prove the search warrant was not valid, and the marijuana was legally possessed under California law and therefore Chaplin is entitled to compensation for its destruction.

What happened that night

Chaplin has been growing medicinal cannabis on two properties in Nevada County since 2013, His company, Medicine Box, had its own collective but was also cultivating for Forrest Hurd's son, Silas, and The Caladrius Network. At the time of the robbery, Chaplin was a board member of the Nevada County Cannabis Alliance.

Less than a week before the home invasion, Chaplin spoke in front of a Cannabis Regulation Community Advisory Group formed by the county's board of supervisors. Chaplin believes now his willingness to stand up for cultivators made him a target, noting that just two days later his property off You Bet Road was the subject of a compliance check by Nevada County Sheriff's deputies.

"I opened my mouth," he said. "If I hadn't, none of this would have happened."

That Saturday — Nov. 11, 2017 — Chaplin did some yardwork at a second property off Rattlesnake Road, where he stored all the cannabis grown on both parcels. He then headed to town to enjoy dinner with his partner, uncharacteristically leaving his cellphone behind.

At about 10:15 p.m., Chaplin's girlfriend got a text. The Brooks Road grow site had been robbed, ambushed by five men in tactical gear.

One of the collective workers was in the garage when two or three men carrying handguns and assault rifles started yelling at the man, "Police, get down." After he did so, an assault rifle was put to his head and he was bound hand and foot with zip ties.

Some of the men then entered the house, holding the other three people inside at gunpoint until they too were zip-tied.

According to Chaplin, the robbers identified themselves as the "Nevada City Drug Task Force" and asked their captives about money and cocaine.

"I've been sober for seven years," Chaplin said. "There's no cocaine at my house. There's no money. There's no packaged pounds (of marijuana)."

The robbers apparently broke down a gate and stole about 40 totes of marijuana cola on the stem and a GreenBroz trim machine. After they left, the workers managed to free themselves and reached Chaplin, who called 911.

"This is where I chose my fate," Chaplin said, adding that although he suspected he was causing himself more trouble, he felt he had nothing to hide. "So I called 911 and down the rabbit hole we went."

Investigation takes a turn

Chaplin drove to the Brooks Road property where, he said, he was met at the gate by Sheriff's Deputy Jason Mackey. Mackey acknowledged to Chaplin that he had visited the property previously; he had been the deputy who conducted compliance checks there in 2013 and 2015, Chaplin said.

When Chaplin asked to go up to the grow site to retrieve a binder that listed the collective's patients, Mackey reportedly would not allow him access, calling it an active crime scene.

At 11:15 p.m., deputies on scene called dispatch and asked for Sgt. Justin Martin, the head of the Narcotics Task Force.

According to the search warrant affidavit subsequently penned by Martin, the responding deputies had found a large grow hut with plants and a shed full of marijuana cola on the stem. They found evidence of honey oil manufacturing in a room in the house, as well as evidence of the robbery that included tire and boot impressions, the affidavit said.

Martin wrote in the warrant affidavit he believed the marijuana operation was commercial based on the large amount of marijuana stolen and the large amount left. In that section, Martin cited a portion of California's Heath and Safety code that, according to Chaplin's attorney, had been repealed at the end of June that year.

Martin's affidavit lists several pages of his credentials, Chaplin noted, adding, "He should have known this was a medical grow."

But the warrant and the accompanying affidavit make no mention of the collective, Chaplin said, despite the presence of a posted legal notice, a binder listing the patients and a Caladrius banner on the greenhouse.

Armed with the search warrant, narcotics detectives came back to the property and cut the remaining plants down, Chaplin said. They also took the remaining marijuana on the stem, about 40 to 50 bins worth.

The Sheriff's Office made no arrests in the robbery, but did forward a report to the District Attorney's Office for potential criminal charges against Chaplin.

"Commercial cultivation is criminal," Sheriff's Lt. Rob Bringolf told The Union at the time.

Attorney to argue property, due process rights violated

Elford acknowledges that proving the search warrant was not valid will be an uphill battle.

"They knew (the grow) was legal, because they said something about medical marijuana in the warrant," Elford said.

Although the deputies knew there was paperwork for a collective at the site, Martin said nothing about that in the warrant, the attorney argued.

That material omission, Elford said, made it impossible for the judge to make a realistic assessment as to probable cause.

If the warrant is found to be invalid, Elford said, he would still have to prove the marijuana was lawfully possessed so that Chaplin could get damages for its loss.

But even if a judge upholds the warrant, Elford said he still believes his client was deprived of his due process rights.

"They seized a fairly significant quantity of marijuana and destroyed it before he got a chance to have a hearing," Elford said. "There is something inherently unfair about them being able to — with no notice or opportunity to be heard, no adversarial proceedings — get a search warrant based on sketchy facts, use that to seize and destroy his marijuana without giving him an opportunity to be heard."

It is not clear how much in damages Chaplin would be entitled to, although Elford said at the least, it could be several hundred thousand dollars. If a jury found the material omissions in the search warrant were purposeful, Chaplin could be entitled to punitive damages as well. And if they found that the seizure of Chaplin's property interfered with his constitutional rights through coercion, intimidation or force, he would be entitled to triple damages, Elford said.

Chaplin said recovering his financial losses is only a small part of why he chose to file suit.

"They treated me like a criminal, while completely ignoring the real criminals or robbers," he said, adding he has been acting in good faith and transitioning into the legal marketplace. "I am not an underground guy any more … I'm moving into a legal manufacturing facility next month."

In a way, Chaplin said, the lawsuit is part of his cannabis advocacy.

"It's time for change," he said. "Part of this case is, I hope this blasts the door open on corruption."

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.