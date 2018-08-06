Fatal crash closes Highway 20 east of Nevada City

The driver of a motorhome was killed when the vehicle went off the roadway on Highway 20 Monday evening, pinning the person underneath.

The accident was reported at just after 5 p.m. on Highway 20 near the Omega rest stop. The eastbound lane was blocked and was expected to remain closed for an extended period of time.

This marks the 10th fatality on Highway 20 this year.

Dominic Giuliani, 20, and Dawson Turiello, 19, were killed in a solo wreck Jan. 27. John Drew, 49, and John Cox, 61, died in a collision Jan. 31. Robert J. Johnson, 46, and Robert M. Johnson, 67, were killed in a solo crash on Feb. 5.

Quincy Silva, 2, was killed March 12 when his father, Albert Jorge Silva, 38, ran off the road and overturned. Eve Karoblis-Mabe, 71, was killed in a collision July 3.

On Saturday, Dylan Shively was killed in a solo crash.

— The Union staff