Pomp and circumstance: Graduation week begins for Nevada County schools

With multicolored cap and gowns as different and unique as each of its wearers, the Bitney College Prep graduates smiled as they moved their tassels from one side of their caps to the other signifying the closing of this chapter in their lives, and the beginning of the next during Friday's commencement ceremony at the Grass Valley Elks Lodge.

Forest Charter School also held its graduation ceremony Friday, marking the beginning of the 2018 Nevada County graduation celebrations.

Nevada Joint Union High School District's graduations will take place all week, with the Adult Education ceremony set for 5 p.m. today; North Point Academy at 6 p.m. Tuesday; Ghidotti Early College 6 p.m. Wednesday; Silver Springs at 6:30 p.m. Thursday; Bear River High at 7 p.m. Friday; and Nevada Union at 9 a.m. Saturday.

Forest Lake Christian will celebrate commencement at 7 p.m. Friday at Bayside Church in Roseville. Sierra Academy of Expeditionary Learning seniors will graduate at the Silver Springs gym at 11 a.m. Sunday, June 10.