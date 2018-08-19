Political theater: San Francisco Mime Troupe takes audience back to election night

The San Francisco Mime Troupe, which has performed in Nevada County since the 1980s, brought its "Seeing Red" production to the back parking lot at the Miners Foundry for an outdoor showing Friday.

The troupe seeks to perform plays "that make sense out of the headlines by identifying the forces that shape our lives and dramatizing the operation of these giant forces in small, close-up stories that make our audiences feel the impact of political events on personal life," the troupe's website states.

"Seeing Red" takes the audience to Election Night 2018, when Bob swears he'll never vote again. "A lifetime of fading fortunes made this former Obama voter take a chance on the new guy promising change — Donald J. Trump."

The production featured Mime Troupe veterans Lisa Hori-Garcia, Keiko Shimosato Carreiro, Michael Gene Sullivan, as well as Andre Amarotico.