Political races set for November in Nevada County
August 15, 2018
The Centennial Dam project likely will loom over the races for two of three contested seats on the Nevada Irrigation District's board of directors.
Candidates for offices in which the incumbent isn't running had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare. That included two seats on the water district.
Ricki Heck, who's penned letters to the editor critical of how the district has handled the dam project, is running unopposed for the Division I seat. Incumbent Nancy Weber isn't running for re-election.
Heck waited at the Nevada County elections office in the moments before the candidate declaration period ended Wednesday. She said the Centennial project is more complex than merely "for" or "against."
"I don't believe that NID has yet made the case for building the dam," Heck said. "I would like to see NID halt the purchasing of properties, specifically in the Bear River Canyon."
Bruce Herring and Chris Bierwagen are running for the Division II seat. Incumbent John Drew isn't seeking re-election.
Herring also has written letters to The Union critical of Centennial. In one letter he said he'd put more attention toward studying alternatives to the project.
Bierwagen couldn't be reached for comment.
The third seat represents a division of the water district that lays in Placer County. Incumbent Will Morebeck is running against Laura Peters.
"Taxpayers and NID customers must evaluate the risks NID is taking and how the board manages its financial health," Peters said in a June statement. "Doing things the way we have always done them may not meet future goals."
Grass Valley City Council
There were no last-minute entries in the Grass Valley City Council race.
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to declare for the office, a deadline that was extended five days after incumbent Jason Fouyer did not file.
City Clerk Kristi Bashor said Wednesday morning that she had verified the required signatures for the four candidates who had previously filed their paperwork.
Ben Aguilar, Bob Branstrom, Hilary Hodge and Steven Slack are in the running for two seats.
Aguilar, a former planning commissioner, is running for the first time since being appointed to the council in 2015. Branstrom, a retired research analyst, has been active as a volunteer in numerous local organizations. Hodge ran for Nevada County supervisor against incumbent Dan Miller in June, losing by just 160 votes.
Slack is a physician whose family has ranched in Nevada County for 28 years. He purchased a home in Grass Valley two years ago to be closer to his parents, he said.
Slack said he is running for a council seat to bring "creative, pragmatic, and collaborative solutions to the governance of our community," and listed economic development, quality of life and public safety issues as priorities.
Other races
Other offices up for election this November include:
Nevada County Board of Education
Area 1: Paula Sarantopoulos
Area 1: Katharine Wanamaker
Area 2: John V. "Jack" Meeks, Heino L. Nicolai
Nevada Joint Union High School District
Area 1: Linda Campbell (I), James Hinman
Area 5: Sonia Delgadillo, Patricia Seeley (I)
Grass Valley School District – 3 seats
Andrea M. Aanestad Bradley
Donald Branson
Jeanne Michael (I)
Lisa Jarvis (I)
Chicago Park School District – 3 seats
Will Arcand (I)
Dustin Mooers
Pleasant Ridge Union School District – 3 seats
Angela Giordano (I)
Kelly McKinley (I)
Deanne Opdahl (I)
Tahoe Truckee Unified School District
Area 1: Kim Szczurek (I)
Area 4: Gaylan Larson (I)
Nevada City School District – 3 seats
Sandy Hakala (I)
Seth Leishman (I)
Jennifer Singer (I)
Clear Creek Elementary School District – 2 seats
Tania Fisher (I)
Bart Riebe (I)
Twin Ridges Elementary School District – 5 seats
Malik Goodman (I)
Hilary Hulteen
Rachel Kozloski (I)
Melinda "Mindi" Morton (I)
Union Hill School District – 3 seats
Matthew Larson (I)
Leslie Lattyak (I)
Penn Valley Union Elementary School District – 3 seats
Teresa Eckerling
Michael Hodson
Robert Moen (I)
Kyle Whitman
Higgins Area Fire Protection District – 3 seats
John Boykin Jr. (I)
Nevada County Consolidated Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Barry Dorland (I)
Keith M. Grueneberg (I)
David Hanson (I)
North San Juan Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Bruce Boyd (I)
Freya Johnson (I)
Tim Tschantz
Ophir Hill Fire Protection District – 2 seats
Buckley Armacher (I)
Eric Peterson (I)
Peardale-Chicago Park Fire Protection District – 3 seats
David Collins (I)
Charles Hooper (I)
Robert Paulus (I)
Penn Valley Fire Protection District – 2 seats
Bruce Puphal
Mark Schaefer
Bruce Stephenson (I)
Rough and Ready Fire Protection District – 3 seats
Arthur Grosse (I)
Thomas Nelson
Gregory Osborne (I)
Truckee Fire Protection District – 4 seats
Gary Botto (I)
Victor Hernandez (I)
Erin Prado (I)
Paul Wilford (I)
Bear River Recreation and Park District – 3 seats
Cindy Latimer
Oak Tree Park and Recreation District – 3 seats
Carole Chadima (I)
Tracy Corris (I)
Richard Michael Travers (I)
Truckee Donner Recreation and Park District – 4 seats
Robert "Jason" Hansford (I)
Dan Kates (I)
Jon Mon Pere
Kristin York (I)
Western Gateway Recreation and Park District – 3 seats
Lisa Thomas
Beyers Lane Community Service District – 3 seats
None
Lake of the Pines Ranchos Community Service District – 3 seats
None
Mystic Mine Road Community Service District – 1 seat
Lynne DeHart-Duston
Donner Summit Public Utility District – 2 seats
Phil Gamick (I)
Alex Medveczky (I)
Truckee Donner Public Utility District – 2 seats
Christa Finn
Ali "Kaveh" Mansoor
Paul Warmerdam (I)
Tahoe Forest Hospital District – 3 seats
Mary G. Brown (I)
Dale Chamblin (I)
Charles Zipkin (I)
Truckee Sanitary District – 3 seats
Jerry Gilmore (I)
Nelson Van Gundy (I)
Kurt Smart
Ron Sweet (I)
Truckee Tahoe Airport District – 2 seats
Mary Heatherington
Joseph W. Lorenz
San Juan Ridge County Water District – 2 seats
None
Washington County Water District – 2 seats
None
Sierra Joint Community College District
Area 2: None
Area 6: Nancy Palmer (I)
* (I) incumbent
To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.
Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.
