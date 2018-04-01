Political forums for Nevada County races set for this week; more scheduled this month

Nevada County voters have a handful of political forums to attend this week.

The Nevada County Democrats are hosting a 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesday forum for district attorney candidates at Peace Lutheran Church, 828 W. Main St., Grass Valley. Attendees will have the chance to submit questions for the candidates during the forum.

Glenn Jennings is running against incumbent Cliff Newell for the position.

The League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is holding forums every Thursday this month at the Eric Rood Administrative Center, 950 Maidu Ave., Nevada City.

"Not only do we want people to vote, we want people to understand what they're voting for," said Janice Bedayn, president of the local league.

Each forum will start at 6:45 p.m. with a 15-minute presentation on the Voter's Choice Act. The length of each forum depends on the race.

This Thursday the forum will feature candidates for clerk-recorder/registrar of voters and district attorney. It will end at 9:15 p.m.

Mary Anne Davis, incumbent Greg Diaz and Elise Strickler are running for clerk-recorder.

Also at 7 p.m. Thursday the Lake Wildwood community is hosting a forum for sheriff's candidates in the Cedar Room of the Oaks Clubhouse, 11255 Cottontail Way, Penn Valley.

Those who don't live within Lake Wildwood must be an invited guest of a resident to attend.

Former Grass Valley Police Chief John Foster, sheriff's Capt. Shannan Moon and sheriff's Executive Lt. Bill Smethers are running for Nevada County sheriff. Incumbent Keith Royal isn't running for re-election.

The remaining League of Women Voters forums include:

• April 12: U.S. House of Representatives, District 1

• April 19: Nevada County Board of Supervisors, District 3

• April 26: Nevada County sheriff

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239