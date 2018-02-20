Police investigating suspicious death at Northern Queen

Investigators from the Nevada City and Grass Valley police departments are investigating the death of a woman found in her hotel room Monday afternoon as suspicious. The investigation is ongoing, said Nevada City Police Lt. Chad Ellis.

"We are treating it as a suspicious death due to the condition of the room," Ellis said. "She was alone."

Ellis said the woman's body was discovered by staff of the Northern Queen, in the 400 block of Railroad Avenue, at about 2 p.m. Monday.

There were no obvious signs of trauma, Ellis said. The woman, who was not identified, is set to be autopsied tomorrow.

Her identity had not been released as of noon Tuesday pending notification of next of kin.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.