Police chase starts near McKnight Way, ends in Placer county with arrest

A Grass Valley man accused of fleeing from police, reaching speeds of 110 mph at some points, remained Wednesday in the Nevada County Jail on evasion and drug charges, authorities said.

Paul Wesley Dempster, 33, is charged with evading police, prohibited use of a police scanner, possession of a controlled substance, possession of controlled substance paraphernalia and driving on a suspended license. Arrested late Tuesday, Dempster remained in jail Wednesday afternoon on $27,500 in bond, reports state.

Nevada County deputies arrested Dempster after a 17-mile car chase that led authorities from McKnight Way in Grass Valley to Placer County. No one was injured in the chase, Capt. Shannan Moon said.

After 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies spotted Dempster's 1994 black Honda Civic traveling northbound on Highway 49, near McKnight Way. They then tried to stop the vehicle because of a traffic violation, Moon said.

"The vehicle failed to yield to the officers, the lights and sirens," she added.

Dempster then took the McKnight Way exit ramp and ran two red lights before returning to Highway 49, driving south, the captain said.

The chase lasted 17 miles, with Dempsey crossing into oncoming traffic twice to pass other southbound vehicles, Moon said.

"The report indicates speeds reached up to 110 miles per hour at different times," she said.

The chase ended after Dempsey crossed into Placer County. His vehicle stopped quickly, spinning out. Pursuing deputies took Dempsey from his car at gunpoint. No one else was inside the car, Moon said.

A search of the vehicle revealed suspected methamphetamine, a meth pipe, a police scanner, several driver's licenses and credit and Social Security cards in different names, the captain said.

The investigation is ongoing, she added.

