Police chase leads authorities up Interstate 80, ends near Weimar

A man who led authorities on a chase from Auburn and into Weimar before crashing into some trees was jailed Tuesday in Placer County, the California Highway Patrol said.

Brian Knee, 30, faces charges of evading officers, vehicle theft, DUI, having no license and resisting arrest. Officers booked him into the Auburn Jail after he exceeded 100 mph, struck a railroad tie and lost control of his vehicle.

The chase began around 8 a.m. Tuesday after Placer County deputies learned someone was driving a stolen Ford F350 with a GPS tracker east on Interstate 80 near Bell Road in Auburn. Placer deputies and CHP tried to stop the vehicle near Dutch Flat. However, the vehicle fled west on the Interstate toward Colfax, a release states.

The driver, identified as Knee, exited at Canyon Creek Road, ignored all traffic signs in Weimar and moved into oncoming traffic. The vehicle wrecked at Weimar Cross and Placer Hills roads after it struck a railroad tie, lost control and hit some trees, authorities said.

Knee ran from the scene. Officers caught him with the help of a police dog after using a stun gun, reports state.