 Poets Gary Snyder and Will Staple spoke at Sierra Poetry Festival event

The Sierra Poetry Festival got a boost from a couple heavy-hitters in the poetry world when Gary Snyder and Will Staple spoke in North San Juan on Friday. The event was a benefit for both the festival and the San Juan Ridge Community Library, where the event was held.