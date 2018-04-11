Poetry event scheduled for Madelyn Helling Library
April 11, 2018
The Madelyn Helling Library is set to play host for "Pop-Up Poetry: Poetry for All!" an all-ages, interactive poetry event with readings by five local poets, including Molly Fisk, the Nevada County Poet Laureate.
A teaser for the upcoming Sierra Poetry Festival, this one-hour program will introduce you to local poetry as well as let you create your own with our "poetry on the wall" interactive exhibit, according to a release.
This event is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday in the Gene Albaugh Community Room at the Madelyn Helling Library. Light refreshments will be provided. No registration necessary.
This event is a collaboration with the Nevada County Arts Council, a nonprofit organization facilitating collaborative efforts that promote and sustain the visual, literary and performing arts of Nevada County to advance the cultural, social and economic life of our community. For more information on the Nevada County Arts Council visit http://www.nevadacountyarts.org/.
For more information on the event, contact Crystal Miles at 530-265-7058 crystal.miles@co.nevada.ca.us.
Source: Nevada County Community Library
