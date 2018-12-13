Please hold: Nevada City postpones hearing on wireless ordinance

Nevada City postpones hearing on wireless ordinance

Nevada City has postponed discussion of its proposed wireless ordinance until January.

The permanent ordinance was proposed after Verizon lost a bid to install a wireless array in downtown Nevada City, but indicated it would like to install "small cell facilities" on existing power or telephone poles. The ordinance would limit co-location of small cell facilities on PG&E poles and other utility-company owned structures, and set limits on output to protect public health, safety and welfare.

The City Council has adopted an urgency ordinance that enacts a temporary moratorium so that the city has time to draft, review and approve the permanent ordinance.

The City Council was set to discuss the language of that permanent ordinance at its Wednesday's meeting, but tabled the discussion after receiving a protest letter from Verizon. The matter will return to the council in January.

— The Union staff