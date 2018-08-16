Pleas in the works on Nevada County home invasion case

Two men linked by authorities to a Grizzly Trail home invasion indicated Thursday they intend to enter pleas to the accusation.

Steve Ray Rhodes, 28, and Shawn Turnage, 26, through defense attorney Stephen Munkelt said they've reached a plea deal with prosecutors in the December break-in. Both are scheduled to return Aug. 23 to Nevada County Superior Court, giving prosecutors time to prepare necessary documents.

"We are not quite there yet," Deputy District Attorney Casey Ayer said of the potential pleas. "But we are anticipating they will enter pleas by next week."

Attorneys discussed no details of the plea deal in court. No deal was discussed for Michael Diaz, 47, the third man facing home invasion accusations.

Prosecutors in court documents accuse Diaz of being convicted in 1989 of murder and kidnapping in Denver.

Authorities claim Rhodes, Turnage and Diaz broke into the Grizzly Trail home on Dec. 11, binding their victims' hands and stealing thousands of dollars and several pounds of suspected marijuana.

Officers caught the men hours after they fled the home. All three remained Thursday in the Nevada County Jail under $500,000 in bond, authorities said.

