Plea deal on table for Nevada County correctional officer

Adam Grizzell, the Nevada County sheriff's correctional officer facing accusations he assaulted an inmate, has turned himself in to jail, reports state.

Grizzell, 25, appeared Saturday at the Nevada County Jail, where he was booked and released on two misdemeanor charges of assault by a public officer and battery, records state.

Prosecutors have recommended he receive three years' probation, if he accepts a plea deal by a January court date, court records state.

The Sheriff's Office placed Grizzell on paid administrative leave on June 27 — the same day he's accused of assaulting the inmate, officials and records state.

Prosecutors have said that Grizzell slammed a handcuffed inmate against the wall. The inmate received minor injuries, the reason for misdemeanor accusations.

The accusations are similar to those listed in a federal lawsuit filed last month against Grizzell, Nevada County, the Sheriff's Office and others. In that suit Christopher Howie claims that Grizzell in January pushed his face into a wall before forcing him to the ground, leading to a broken leg.

Grizzell faces no criminal accusations in the January incident.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.