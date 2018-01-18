Plea deal calls for probation in Nevada County child sex case

A Grass Valley man arrested on child sex accusations when he was 18 has pleaded no contest to a charge of unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor who's over three years younger than him, prosecutors said.

Matthew Richard Chapdelane, who entered his plea last month, is scheduled for sentencing Feb. 2. He's expected to receive a sentence of three years' probation, and get credit for 270 days in jail, Deputy District Attorney Jesse Wilson said.

The charge requires no registration as a sex offender.

"He effectively received a nine-month sentence, in addition to the three years' probation," Wilson said.

The prosecutor added that having a victim testify in open court, and the defendant's age, was taken into consideration when finalizing the plea deal.

The Nevada County Public Defender's Office, which represents Chapdelane, couldn't be reached for comment.

Authorities have said they learned about the allegations after the victim's mother called them. The victim had complained to her mother about feeling ill. Asked for details, she then said she'd had sex with Chapdelane.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.