Playwright to discuss philosopher Josiah Royce

Robin Wallace will give a presentation on philosopher Josiah Royce at 2 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Nevada County Jewish Center in Grass Valley. A native son of Grass Valley, Royce is considered one of the most prominent philosophers in the United States, having influenced generations of philosophers as well as intellectual and world leaders. Wallace is the author of a play about the Josiah Royce Family in Grass Valley from 1862 to 1866 entitled, "Beyond Our Mountains."

Royce was born in Grass Valley in 1855 and spent his formative years there and in the Bay Area. He graduated early from the University of California, Berkeley, where he later taught for five years, after finishing graduate studies in the U.S. and Germany. He became a professor at Harvard, where he taught for 34 years until his death in 1916. Royce was said to have had an enormous influence on students and faculty. His students included the likes of Franklin D. Roosevelt, T.S. Eliot and Helen Keller. He went on to author a number of books on philosophy and the history of California, and in his later years gave credit to the community of Grass Valley and his upbringing in a small town. The Grass Valley Library is named after Josiah Royce. The Nevada County Jewish Community Center is located at 506 Walsh Street in Grass Valley.

Source: Karen Oakley