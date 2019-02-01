Planting and pruning raspberries

When a reader recently asked me how to grow raspberries, it reminded me of the many gardeners who have visited to get plants (and advice) from me during past winters. Hearing their glowing reports of the harvest that follows, usually in the first season, gives me great satisfaction.

Raspberries are somewhat of a challenge in our hot summers, but attention to the nuances of their cultural requirements will reward you with healthy canes and abundant harvests year after year.

The canes available in nurseries during bare root season are divisions from a larger clump. Raspberries develop an intricate matrix of roots as they grow. If someone can provide you with a larger clump midwinter, plant it without dividing and you will have raspberries this year.

The soil preparation does not need to be deep but should include plenty of compost, rich in nutrients. Incorporate compost and natural phosphorus (soft rock phosphate, colloidal phosphate) into the top ten inches of native soil. I am using "Carolyn's Mix" from Rare Earth, which already has oyster shell. Using your own compost, add five pounds of this essential amendment per 100 square feet.

This is a permanent crop. Choose the site carefully. Full sun, including into the fall harvest, is desirable. However, shade from nearby trees may mitigate the impact of the hot afternoon sun, an advantage for those of you with hotter summer exposures or in lower elevations. One of the healthiest organic raspberry plantings I have ever seen was at 2500-foot elevation, a slope that faced east by slightly northeast.

If your particular garden exposure is too hot in summer, try using shade cloth to protect the plants and the crop. Remember that pollinators need to be able to access the blossoms that open over several weeks. Usually 30 percent shade cloth is sufficient, but in extended heat spells or less than desirable exposures (reflected heat, no afternoon shade), 40 percent shade cloth may be necessary. Remove it when fall brings a lowered angle from the sun.

Recommended Stories For You

After planting, prune all canes at ground level. Do not leave a stub of a cane. Mulch new plantings to a depth of three to six inches. Decomposed straw is my favorite mulch for a new planting. With my established raspberry patch, now more than twenty years old, I first cover the area where canes have been winter pruned to ground level with two to three inches of compost followed by the straw.

The total depth of the annual mulch for mature canes is six to ten inches. It's amazing how this just seems to disappear during the growing season.

The critical importance of this rich organic mulch cannot be overstated. It adds nutrients easily absorbed by these shallow-rooted berries. Soil is kept cool during the summer, and surface moisture is retained. Without the mulch, raspberries will struggle.

One year I placed several layers of newspaper topped with chips between the rows in an attempt to slow the spread of the raspberries. I needed that path through the patch to harvest! It took a few weeks for them to break through the barrier, but guess where the plants seemed to thrive. Of course. in the path, where the mulch was deepest.

'Heritage' and 'Autumn Bliss' are the two cultivars in my mature raspberry patch. Both have done well with my approach to pruning.

In winter all canes are pruned at ground level whether or not they fruited last season. The earliest canes to emerge in spring are the ones that will produce the best crop for this year. If I have time, I prune out canes emerging later to reduce competition.

I watch closely as the canes grow in early summer. Usually by the end of June, the beautiful unfolding of terminal leaves transitions. Soon the growth at the apex seems to tighten and I know from experience that it will not be long before tiny buds for flowering begin to form. Now is the time to "tip prune," removing about an inch of the terminal bud. If I miss this early opportunity, I can always remove the portion with buds before flowering occurs.

The plants' energy now goes into forming laterals, side branches that will bear fruit. This method of summer pruning does delay the crop, but fruit ripening in fall is to the gardener's advantage. When I miss tip pruning some of my plants, the July and August fruit may shrivel in the intense summer heat. The few berries that survive may be smaller and will not have the flavor of the fall crop.

In the early years of the Growers' Market, I met two retired teachers who were growing raspberries for direct marketing. With this method of tip pruning, their established plants grew laterals twelve inches in length and loaded with succulent fruit. With so many berries, harvest took place twice a day in October, slowing to once a day in November.

But who can complain about the time spent on the fall harvest when frozen berries are available in February?

Carolyn has gardened organically in Nevada County since 1977. She is the author of the award-winning "The Seasoned Gardener, 5 decades of sustainable and practical garden wisdom", and two volumes of "Deer in My Garden" (deer-resistant plants), available locally. Send your gardening questions and comments to carolynfsinger@gmail.com. Check out her website at carolynsingergardens.com.