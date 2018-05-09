Plane runs off runway at Nevada County Airport; No injuries
May 9, 2018
Fire units responded for a reported "aircraft accident" at the Nevada County Airport, according to a release.
At scene, crews found a single-propeller aircraft had skidded of the runway and came to a stop in brush at the west end of the runway. The two occupants were out of the aircraft and reported having no injuries.
Due to leaking fuel, several absorbent pads were placed and environmental health notified. Crews remained at scene approximately 2 and a half hours for a crane to arrive and remove the aircraft.
Source: Nevada County Consolidated Fire District
