Placer Community Theater presents two-man comedy Greater Tuna

Placer Community Theater presents one of off-Broadway's most endearing comedies, "Greater Tuna," this March. Greater Tuna will also mark the final show of Placer Community Theater's 15th anniversary season and the 40th production in the history of Auburn's nonprofit community theatre company.

The story introduces us to the third-smallest town in Texas, whose citizens are all portrayed by two featured actors, Dave Atkinson and John Watson, who change characterizations and costumes faster than a duck eats a junebug. "Greater Tuna" was originally produced in 1981 in Austin, Texas, by its authors, Jaston Williams, Joe Sears, and Ed Howard. One year after its premiere, "Greater Tuna" opened off Broadway, ran for over a year there, and then went on to tour theaters all over America for over 30 years. It has become one of the most produced plays in American theater history. You will marvel at the quick-change artistry and the twenty characters of the town — men, women, children and even animals — in this fast-paced comedy.

Director Rodger McDonald is a veteran actor and director who is sharing the wealth of his experience with Placer Community Theater for "Greater Tuna." McDonald is a Sacramento Area Regional Theatre Alliance Lifetime Achievement Award winner whose resume boasts over 250 theatrical productions all over the United States, including television and film credits. Placer Community Theater is honored to have McDonald lend his talents to "Greater Tuna," and audiences are sure to enjoy his interpretation.

Evening performances will be presented at the General Gomez Arts & Event Center located at 808 Lincoln Way in downtown Auburn at 7:30 p.m. on March 16, 22, 23, 29 and 30. Matinee performances will be offered at 2:00 p.m. on March 17, 24 and 30.

Tickets may be purchased online through http://www.pcttickets.org up to four hours prior to each performance. Advance purchase ticket prices for this event are $22 for adult general seating, $18 for seniors 65+/students/groups of 10 or more. Tickets may also be purchased at the door for $25. Ticket price includes light refreshments and beverage. For more information http://www.placertheater.org.