Placer authorities arrest 3 Nevada County residents in home invasion

Three Nevada County residents accused of a Newcastle home invasion remained Monday in the Placer County Jail, authorities said.

Derrick Michael Thomas, 30, of Penn Valley; and Grass Valley transients Lukas Mathew, 44, and Amanda Robertsen, 28, each face charges of robbery and conspiracy. Thomas and Mathew face additional charges of kidnapping and assault with a firearm, and Thomas also has an auto theft accusation, Placer County Jail records state.

Authorities accuse them of cutting the power to a Newcastle home around 4:30 a.m. Thursday before breaking inside the house. Masked and armed, they held a man at gunpoint in his bedroom while pretending they were law enforcement officers. They also forced a caretaker who was in the home into the man's room, where they bound her hands, a release states.

The suspects then took money and firearms before leaving. Thomas took the man's vehicle. Outside during the robbery, Robertsen drove the get-away car, authorities said.

The victim called 911, leading a deputy to arrive and see his car leaving the area. Moments later the deputy spotted the vehicle abandoned off a hill. Authorities found Thomas within the hour, reports state.

Detectives found Mathew and Robertsen in different parts of Nevada County several hours later, the release and records show.

Mathew remained held Monday on $2.3 million in bond. Thomas' bond is $2.15 million. Also held on a Nevada County charge, Robertsen has no bond, reports state.