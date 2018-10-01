Pink Patch program supports breast cancer fund at Sierra Nevada Memorial Foundation

October is Breast Cancer Awareness month. As such, many law enforcement agencies across the country are participating in the Pink Patch project by selling pink versions of their agency's patch with all profits going to cancer treatment, research and education.

According to a news release, participating agencies in western Nevada County include the Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff Office, and California Highway Patrol. All proceeds from the sales will be donated to the Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Breast Cancer Fund.

"The goal of this program is to increase awareness about the importance of early detection and prevention, and to raise funds for further research, treatment and care for those currently battling breast cancer, the news release states. "In an effort to aid in the fight against breast cancer, Riebe's Auto Parts generously provided the funding to have the pink patches made for local agencies."

In addition, throughout October, some officers from local agencies will wear the pink patches on their uniform as a reminder of our commitment toward raising awareness among those they serve.

Patches are available for purchase during regular business hours at the Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, and Nevada County Sheriff's Office. Individual Patches are available for $10 each, and a "Quad Pack," which includes a pink patch from NCPD, GVPD, NCSO and CHP, is available for $35.

Source: Grass Valley Police Department, Nevada City Police Department, Nevada County Sheriff Office and California Highway Patrol