Pine Tree Quilt Guild awards scholarship to theater design student
June 13, 2018
As part of their continuing effort to promote education in the arts, the Pine Tree Quilt Guild of Nevada County has awarded a $1,500 scholarship to Garrett Cebollero, a recent graduate of Nevada Union High School. Cebollero will be attending the California Institute of the Arts in Valencia in the fall, majoring in theater design. He graduated with extensive experience in Nevada Union's Theater department, having performed the duties of sound technician, set builder and lighting designer. In addition to his theater work, he is currently employed in the yarn department at Ben Franklin Craft & Frames, where he has designed many works of wearable art.
