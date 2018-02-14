Photos: Yuba River Charter students let eggs fly in physics experiment
February 14, 2018
On Wednesday, Yuba River Charter School's eighth graders took a field trip to downtown Nevada City to conduct a messy — but fun — experiment in physics and gravity.
Teacher Kate Haight, with the assistance of Nevada Theater manager Tom Taylor, collaborated for the educational event outside KVMR Community Radio and the Nevada Theater. Taylor staged a landing for all 29 students to drop their individually created and precisely designed "egg capsules" from the 16-foot-high backstage landing.
"Did the egg survive the drop?" and "Why or why not?" was the question.
