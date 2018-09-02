(PHOTO GALLERY) Praising the Lord: Praise In The Mountains reaches 27th annual events
September 2, 2018
Coined the longest running free Christian concert, Saturday's Praise In The Mountains at Western Gateway Park didn't disappoint those seeking a day full of non-denominational Christian praise, music and all around fun.
Music from six area Christian music groups took to the stage in Penn Valley in front of large crowds set up in lawn chairs, or under pop-up tents.
A small kiddie pool was on hand to allow for baptisms, while food vendors kept the crowds fed and happy for a full day of fun that lasted until the sun went down.
