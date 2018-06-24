Phelps will not ask for recount in Nevada City council election

Evans Phelps, who lost her seat on Nevada City's city council by just three votes, will not ask for a recount.

On Wednesday, the Nevada County Elections Office released its official vote tally, putting challenger Erin Minett ahead of Phelps with 663 votes.

Incumbent Duane Strawser won the other council seat with 717 votes.

The final results ended weeks of speculation after the tallies see-sawed. On election night, Phelps was three votes ahead of Minett, then doubled her lead to six. The second update on June 14 had the candidates tied for the second open seat on the council.

Phelps was camping and "blissfully out of cell phone range" when the final results were tallied.

On Friday, Phelps called the two and a half weeks since Election Day a "nail-biting experience."

Recommended Stories For You

She said she was graciously extending her resignation and planned to enjoy her freedom.

"I congratulate my opponent for a race well-run, and I will be saying goodbye to the council on June 27," Phelps said.

Contact reporter Liz Kellar at 530-477-4236 or by email at lizk@theunion.com.