PG&E may increase flows dramatically from Lake Spaulding this weekend

Pacific Gas and Electric Company announced flows in the South Yuba River below Lake Spaulding will go much higher as an atmospheric river moves through the region this week, according to a release.

Lake Spaulding is currently spilling at around 400 cubic feet per second of water and could increase to more than 10,000 this weekend. People are advised to put off plans to recreate near the river as flows will be much higher than normal for this time of year.

With the increase in spill, flows on the South Yuba River could increase several fold in a short time. However, the river can accommodate much higher flows like those that occur during the wettest months of winter.

Spills from Lake Spaulding will directly affect flows on all 40 miles of the South Yuba River between Lake Spaulding in Nevada County and Englebright Lake in Yuba County.

Source: Pacific Gas & Electric