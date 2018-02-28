PG&E asks for proposals for fuel reduction projects

PG&E continues to respond to extreme fire risk in a number of ways, including funding local fuel reduction projects throughout its service area, according to a release.

From 2014-2017, the power company provided local Fire Safe Councils with more than $11 million in project funding. In addition to this project, PG&E is working on public education and planning to partner with Cal Fire on public education and wild fire awareness.

PG&E is working to protect communities from wildfires by providing funding for clearing brush and trees. The general guidelines are:

Fuel reduction work should be 75 percent completed by Aug. 31 and 100 percent completed by Oct. 1.

Project should be less than $100,000 in scope. If scope is over, provide justification (i.e. project scope summary) for further consideration.

Project costs can include administration fees and equipment rental, if necessary. PG&E will consider equipment purchases on a case-by-case basis.

Environmental and all other regulatory compliance is the Fire Safe Council's responsibility.

Funding will be half upfront and the remaining half once the project is completed.

Fuel reduction work should be within 1,000 feet of a PG&E electric asset, like overhead electric wires. Multiple projects rather than one large project are acceptable.

Project proposal templates are available by emailing VegMgtCEMAFuelReduction@pge.com. Proposals are due March 9. If your project is approved, you will receive notification and request for formal project scope and timeline.

For more information, call 925-779-7309 or email VegMgtCEMAFuelReduction@pge.com.

Source: Pacific Gas & Electric