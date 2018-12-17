PFLAG support group meets today in Grass Valley
December 17, 2018
PFLAG offers two support groups every month, usually the fourth Tuesday.
This year, because the fourth Tuesday comes on December 25, this month's meetings will take place tonight.
Both groups meet at 6 p.m. and usually run until 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, 246 South Church Street in Grass Valley.
The holidays can be a particularly challenging time.
All are welcome to join a group of people who feel safe sharing their stories, as well as giving and receiving support.
There is one group for LGB+ and their allies and another group for transgender people and their allies.
Organizers pledge to protect everyone's confidentiality, and emphasize that participants can just sit and listen if they aren't ready to share.
For more information, call 530-798-5367 or 530-277-0489.
