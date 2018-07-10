PFLAG announces Daniel Brooks Memorial Scholarship winner

PFLAG of Nevada County has awarded its Daniel Brooks Memorial Scholarship to Nevada Union High School graduate Emily West. The funds will help offset her expenses of attending college. This year's award amount was $1,500.

The Daniel Brooks Memorial Scholarship was created last year after Nevada County lost the much loved local personality and artist. PFLAG members say the scholarship honors Brooks' "many artistic talents and contributions to the community by remembering Daniel's shining spirit in this way. He was always happy to help PFLAG and often rode in the Constitution Day Parade among PFLAG's members."

Brooks' many art pieces are on display in business offices throughout Nevada County.

Parents, Families, Friends and Allies United with LGBTQ People (PFLAG), supports, accepts, and celebrates gay, lesbian, bisexual and transgender children, family members and friends. PFLAG offers an annual scholarship to high school seniors who submit an original essay demonstrating they have worked to improve LGBTQ rights and how their activities have influenced their future plans, and their intention to attend a two or four-year college, university, or technical school of their choice.

West, a graduate of Nevada Union High School, is the first recipient of scholarship. PFLAG's scholarship program recognizes outstanding LGBTQ and Ally students whose personal qualities and actions are consistent with PFLAG's mission and to encourage and support LGBTQ and ally students in furthering their educational goals and careers.

An avid ally, West was president of the Peer to Peer Advocates Club her senior year, which focused on building healthy relationships regardless of one's sexual orientation. An associate student body president during her senior year, West had the opportunity to work with many students and faculty on multiple projects, taking on leadership roles. She also works in downtown Grass Valley at Lazy Dog Chocolateria and Ice Cream Parlour part time.

West has been accepted at San Francisco State University and will be attending in the fall. She intends to study psychology and minor in Spanish and political science.

For more information about PFLAG of Nevada County and the support services they provide, visit http://www.pflagnevco.com, on Facebook or call 530-798-5367.

Monthly support group meetings for are held at 6 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of every month at the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains, located at 246 South Church St. in Grass Valley. All are welcome.