Pets in Need opens expanded thrift store

For information or to donate: Call 530-802-3666 or go to http://www.facebook.com/groups/968704966639283/about/

You could easily argue that Grass Valley has more thrift stores per capita than most towns.

But in an admittedly crowded field, Pets in Need has stood out since its opening early last year. The thrift store prices almost everything it sells at just a dollar.

And in a testament to its success, Pets in Need recently expanded, hosting a grand opening last week.

Patti Galle started her nonprofit, originally called Nevada County Pets of the Homeless, in 2014, handing out pet food from the back of a truck.

Galle eventually moved the food giveaway space to the Colfax Avenue location, where she stores hundreds of bags of wet food, dry food, and grain-free food, as well as collars and leashes, flea medication, toys and treats. The organization also provides veterinary care, licensing and rabies vaccinations to pet owners who can't swing those costs.

Last year, Pets in Need opened up a "boutique" thrift store three days a week, Thursday-Saturday. But the cramped space meant that the store could only stock gently used clothing and small items.

Now, the store offers an expanded selection with a children's section, books, linens, kitchenware, and more. The store also now has a special "over a dollar room" that currently features skis and poles for $10 and ski boots for $5, as well as snow bibs and pants, gloves, goggles, snowboard bindings, safety kits and snow chains.