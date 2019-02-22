Pet ‘adopt-a-thon’ Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley
February 22, 2019
Yoda, a 2 year old Chihuahua, will be among the friendly, tail-wagging dogs in need of loving homes will be at Scooter's Pals' "Adopt-a-thon" from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today at Petco in Grass Valley. Petco is located at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley, in the Raley's shopping center. For more information, visit http://www.ScootersPals.org.
