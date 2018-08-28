Pet adopt-a-thon Saturday at Petco in Grass Valley
August 28, 2018
Brittany and Bailey are among the dogs who will be available for adoption at Rescue for Pet Sake's adopt-a-thon from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Petco. For more information, visit http://www.rescueforpetsake.org. Petco is located in the Pine Creek Shopping Center, at 672 Freeman Lane in Grass Valley.
