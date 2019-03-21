Percolating for poems: Pay with a Poem Day celebrated by local baristas (PHOTO GALLERY)

In honor of World Poetry Day Thursday, a handful of local coffee shops decided to take part in the 'Pay with a Poem' program — offering a free cup of house coffee for the production of an original poem of 30 words or less.

Two haiku's could also be submitted.

Participating coffee shops included FoxHound Espresso & Coffee Broaster, Broad Street Bistro, Caroline's and Fable Coffee.

Poems were displayed in each establishment for the day and will be included in the Sierra Poetry Festival on April 27.