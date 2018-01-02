Penn Valley woman flees police, later found with suspected drugs, authorities say

Nevada County authorities say they arrested a Penn Valley woman after a car chase through Nevada City and Grass Valley led to the discovery of suspected drugs.

Nastasia Arodasi Harness, 22, is charged with transporting a controlled substance, possessing a controlled substance, evading police, DUI and driving on a suspended license, Nevada County Jail reports state.

Initially held on $45,000 in bond, Harness was free on Tuesday, records show.

The chase that led to Harness' arrest began around 2 a.m. Sunday, when police spotted her vehicle driving erratically in downtown Nevada City. The vehicle then turned south onto Highway 49, Sgt. Paul Rohde said.

Police asked the California Highway Patrol to join the chase, which occurred near Dorsey Drive. Harness ended the chase when she stopped near Highway 174 and Henderson Street, CHP Sgt. Robert Nevins and reports stated.

Officer Tim Sheehan said the discovery of a white, powdery substance led to the drug charges against Harness.

Recommended Stories For You

The chase caused no property damage. No shots were fired, Nevins said.

To contact Staff Writer Alan Riquelmy, email ariquelmy@theunion.com or call 530-477-4239.