Penn Valley teachers, staff try their hands at painting during professional development day

Chrissy McKeown, a fourth grade teacher at Ready Springs School, works on a painting during a professional development day Jan. 29 for Penn Valley Union Elementary School District that included all staff. The district has a grant with the Nevada County Arts Council for students in third and fourth grade, explained district Administrative Assistant Nicole Wagner.

"We felt it would be beneficial for staff to participate in a similar activity like those that students participate in on a regular basis," Wagner said. "It was eye-opening for staff to experience some discomfort with an activity that they stated 'is not their thing' when in fact they lead students through the exact same activity and expect full participation."

Wagner said it fit in with the Growth Mindset topic the district has been emphasizing all year.