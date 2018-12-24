Penn Valley solar company donates to Ready Springs School

A Penn Valley solar company made the holidays a little brighter for a local schoolteacher last week after it donated $300 to her classroom.

DC Solar Electric is dedicated to empowering teachers and community leaders through its DC Solar Donates program, marketing director Melanie Borchardt said in a press release. When customers purchase solar any time through the end of February, the company takes some of that and gives back to the community.

A classroom or program can be selected by the customer and DC Solar Electric donates $300 that the recipient can use to enrich a classroom, put toward a field trip or create that perfect dream project for students.

Last week, Clyde and Judy Ten Eyck chose to have their donation go to the first-grade classroom of their daughter, Ready Springs School teacher Veronica Ten Eyck. That money will be used to take her students on an arts-related field trip, one the school did not have the funds for this year, Veronica Ten Eyck told DC Solar.