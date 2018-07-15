Penn Valley Shopping Center welcomes new Nevada County Sheriff Dept. substation

The Gladys Martines family and Penn Valley merchants will be welcoming the Nevada County Sheriff Department's substation into their new office in the Penn Valley Shopping Center. The welcome celebration will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. on July 21 in the Shopping Center. The community is invited to a "meet and greet" with Nevada County Sheriff Department representatives and local business owners. The event will include music, complimentary hors d'oeuvres, drinks and a light dinner entrée, while supplies last.

For more information, please contact the Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce at 530-432-1802.