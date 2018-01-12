Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce to host 10th annual Town Hall meeting

The Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce will host its 10th Annual Community Town Hall meeting for 2018.

This year's meeting starts at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the community room at the Penn Valley Seventh Day Adventist Church, 17645 Penn Valley Drive, Penn Valley.

The keynote speaker will once again be Hank Weston, Nevada County District 4 Supervisor. Other scheduled speakers on the panel are, Sue Hoek, Council Member, Penn Valley Municipal Advisory Council, who will inform the community about the function and role the council performs, Joanne Drummond, Executive Director, Fire Safe Council of Nevada County will make a presentation on the issues and importance of ensuring fire safety, and Jack Valentine, President, Lake Wildwood Association, will report on community involvement from within the Lake Wildwood Community.

Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce President, Mike Mastrodonato will be the Master of Ceremonies for the meeting and also give a brief overview of past and future Chamber activities.

Community awards and presentations will also be a part of the meeting. The Penn Valley Chamber will award the winners of best light displays from its annual Holiday Lights in the Park event as well as present a local business with a portable AED device as a benefit of the Chambers ongoing CPR/AED training program.

The Chamber will provide light refreshments for the meeting. Attendees are encouraged to start arriving at 6 p.m. to mingle with neighbors prior to the start of the meeting.

For more information go to http://www.pennvalleycoc.org, Facebook page, or call: 530-432-1802.

Source: Penn Valley Area Chamber of Commerce