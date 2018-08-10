Pedaling politician: Secretary of State candidate Mark Meuser rides into Grass Valley

California Secretary of State candidate Mark P. Meuser (R-San Rafael) rode into Grass Valley Thursday to meet with supporters.

Meuser has been riding his bicycle alongside a campaign bus, navigating about 80 miles per day.

His bike tour will take him to all 58 counties in California. An avid history buff, Meuser said he was inspired by the whistle stop tours made popular in the 1800s and 1900s.

His tour will end Aug. 23 in Huntington Beach.