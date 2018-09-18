Pearl Harbor and WWII hero Lou Conter celebrated 97th birthday in Grass Valley

USS Arizona survivor and Pearl Harbor and WWII war hero Lou Conter celebrated his 97th birthday last week at Margarita's Restaurant in Grass Valley surrounded by family and friends.

Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor and the sinking of the USS Arizona, Conter joined a Navy air squadron and was shot down twice over the waters of New Guinea.

During one of those occasions, Conter recalled having to instill confidence in his fellow sailors as they tread water surrounded by sharks, awaiting rescue.

Conter still walks, drives and is in good health.

When asked what the secret to long life was, Conter replied, "steak, eggs, water, scotch and young women."

Margarita's restaurant paid for Conter's meal.