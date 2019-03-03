Peanut Mobile’s driver comes home to Grass Valley (PHOTO GALLERY)

Lovers of quirky cars and cool sights were able to get their fill Friday if they caught a glimpse of Mr. Peanut's infamous Nut Mobile.

Kelly Beach — one of its drivers — hails from Grass Valley and helped bring the Nut Mobile home.

The crew of three drivers were on their way to SnowFest! in North Lake Tahoe from Salt Lake City but were deterred by the snow before Beach suggested a detour in Grass Valley.

"I knew that there was a great community out here that would love to see it," Beach said.

The Nut Mobile was driven through downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley before being parked for display at the Dollar General off of Nevada City Highway.

Beach and the other two drivers of the Nut Mobile gave tours of the oversized peanut on wheels and gave out peanuts and stickers to those in attendance.

The base of the vehicle is comparable to that of a UPS truck and was given its distinctive siding with the help of pool noodles.

The Nut Mobile is headed to Napa and then San Francisco next.